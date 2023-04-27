Forensic Pathologist to return to the stand, testimony moves toward Tammy Daybell

BOISE, Idaho — Thursday is anticipated to be another difficult day at the Ada County Courthouse.

Testimony in the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell is expected to move toward the death of Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell's previous wife. Earlier in the trial, her cause of death was revealed as asphyxiation.

On Wednesday, Dr. Garth Warren, a forensic pathologist testified on the causes of death for Lori's two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

RELATED: Coroner reveals causes of death for JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan

JJ's manner of death was also ruled to be asphyxia.

During cross-examination, Lori's defense team tried to poke holes in Warren's credibility, saying Warren did not perform nasal swabbing on JJ's body.

Warren maintained his knowledge, saying "I've never heard of anybody doing that in this type of situation."

After a few back and forths, the defense said they learned from TV and movies that swabbing is how to determine asphyxia.