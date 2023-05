BOISE, Idaho — CourtTV's Chanley Painter and Idaho News 6 Don Nelson review the testimony provided by Ian Pawlowski, who is married to Lori Vallow Daybell's niece, and agreed to secretly record conversations between Lori, Chad and his wife, Melani, for the FBI.

Pawlowski's wife, Melani, had been previously married to Brandon Boudreaux, who was the target of an attempted shooting by, allegedly, Alex Cox.

Melani had been expected to testify but was dismissed before ever taking the stand.

