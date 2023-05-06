Watch Now
Court TV and Idaho News 6 review of texts from lead FBI agent testimony

BOISE, Idaho — Court TV's Chanley Painter and Idaho News 6's Isaiah Sharp review texts brought up in the testimony of lead FBI Agent Douglas Hart.

Agent Hart presented over 4500 texts in his testimony today, constructing the timeline of events and the reactions of the involved parties as they progressed.

Agent Hart is expected to take the stand again on Monday as he finishes constructing this timeline and explaining the dynamics present in the chat logs between Lori and other parties.

