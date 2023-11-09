Chad Daybell's attorney files motions to get Death Penalty removed

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Chad Daybell's attorney John Prior says he doing whatever he can to get the death penalty off the table. Prior told Idaho News 6, that he filed three motions with the Fremont County clerk on Thursday.

Daybell is facing first-degree murder charges in the deaths of J.J. Vallow, Tylee Ryan, and Tammy Daybell.

If convicted, Chad Daybell could be facing the death penalty. Lori Vallow Daybell was already found guilty on all counts in the deaths of J.J., Tylee, and Tammy. The death penalty was removed in her case and she will now spend her life in prison.

Prior said in one of the motions that even though two co-defendants are equally culpable, it is unconstitutional and unacceptable to subject one of them to the most extreme punishments while the other did not face that possibility.

Read the full motions filed below:



The murder trial for Chad Daybell is currently scheduled to begin in April 2024.

