Chad Daybell status hearing confirms April 2024 trial date

Judge Steven Boyce set a date today to decide if cameras will be allowed in the courtroom during the murder case against Chad Daybell.

The issue of cameras in the courtroom and overall media access will be addressed in a November 29 hearing. Cameras were not permitted in the companion case that found Lori Vallow Daybell guilty on all counts.

Both the Prosecutors and the Defense agreed on beginning voir dire, French for "to speak the truth", referring to the jury selection process, approximately two weeks prior to start of the evidence portion of the trial, currently scheduled for April 1, 2024 in Ada County. The trial is expected to last for eight weeks.

Both sides stated that there will be no additional DNA testing required, confirming that no further delays awaiting results should be incurred.

Daybell is facing first-degree murder charges in the deaths of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan, and wife Tammy Daybell. If convicted, Daybell could be facing the death penalty.

The State indicated that they will be submitting up to three motions in the next few weeks that will need rulings. Boyce indicated that scheduling issues may cause those to also be addressed in the November 29 hearing date.

Boyce will also be issuing clearly defined deadlines for filings, responses, and replies.

