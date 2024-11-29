Valley Lights: The magical Candy Cane Lane in Eagle

EAGLE, Idaho — Idaho News 6 kicks off its Valley Lights tour at Candy Cane Lane, a popular holiday light attraction in Eagle.



The Box family has been decorating for 30 years.

Its estimated to be pushing around 25,000 lights.

This year they have set out a QR code for Make-A-Wish Idaho folks can donate to.

There are 6 Grinches hidden in the display. It is your job to find them.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Happy holidays folks. I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston and when I was a kid my little brother and I would go out and look at Christmas lights and at the end of the season we would choose our favorite house and give them a first place certificate. Well this season at Idaho News 6 we are doing something a little different to show you where to go. So, first stop on our Valley Lights tour, Candy Cane Lane.

Last year's Candy Cane Lane light show wowed visitors in Eagle. Now, the Box family is taking it to another level.

"Last year, this deck that all the reindeer are on, that's all we had... So, we built all of that up," pointed Ron Box.

The display, now pushing around 25,000 lights.

Son, Ken Box laughed adding, "Its a passion of ours. We just continue to expand. There's always new things to get online and the only way is up. Our therapist said it was a good idea. She said go bigger."

The Box family, finding new ways to give back.

"This year we decided to team up with Make-A-Wish Idaho. We have a QR code on our fence that you can scan and do a donation directly to them and they will handle all of the tax information so you can write it off as a tax donation," continued Ken.

They've also hidden six Grinches of different sizes around their display for folks to find in a fun festive game.

One sight seer said, "We are new to the neighborhood. Its great to see the community come out and show so much support."

