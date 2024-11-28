Idaho News 6 working with Boise Christmas Lights showing you the best holiday sites in the Valley

NAMPA, IDAHO — This Holiday season, Idaho News 6 is working with the Boise Christmas Lights Project to show you where to find the best holiday lights in the Treasure Valley.



Our team of reporters will be highlighting some of the best spots in their neighborhoods.

You can find the website and other Valley Lights stories here.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

Between stores selling Christmas decorations and your neighbor putting up their holiday lights, the Treasure Valley is well into the swing of the holiday season, and so are we at Idaho News 6. I'm your neighborhood reporter, Alexander Huddleston and this holiday season we've partnered with Boise Christmas Lights to help you find some of the best holiday spirit in the Treasure Valley.

"You can go and look at some Christmas lights and bring some light and happiness into your life," said Boise Christmas Lights creator William Higginson.

For around a decade, Higginson has been running the Boise Christmas Lights Project website, helping locals find the best holiday sights in the Treasure Valley.

Higginson explained, "We didn't know where any of them were. So we did a bunch of Googleing and found sources here, sources there, forms here, posts there, and I thought— there has to be a better way to get all of this info centralized. So, I built the map and it went viral overnight. I made a webpage, a Facebook page, an Instagram, and a mobile app that's in its second year now, and I'm finally jumping on the TikTok train.

This holiday season Idaho News 6 is hopping on the Boise Christmas Lights train.

"With Valley Lights, we are celebrating businesses and neighborhoods that are embracing the holiday season with these incredible light displays. It's a great way to see the magic in your backyard," said Idaho News 6 General Manager Laurie Asin.

But, how can houses join in on the fun?

Higginson made it sound simple saying, "Now it's all people that come to us and submit a form on our website. They have pictures and everything and we just throw them on the site."

The map shows everything from homes to community displays, and large lit attractions.

"I love Christmas. Christmas is one of my favorite holidays. I think it's just a very fun time of year," added Higginson.

Asin finished by saying, "Promoting the holiday season is just wrapping up a great year."

We will kick off our journey starting on Friday when I take you to Candy Cane Lane in Eagle. You can see all our holiday lights stories in the Valley Lights section on our website.

