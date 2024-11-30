Christmas in the capital city kicked off in the Grove Plaza tree lighting

BOISE, IDAHO — Hundreds gathered in the Plaza Grove in downtown Boise Friday night for the annual tree lighting and the opening of the Glide on the Grove.



The glide on the grove is open for skaters to enjoy.

The tree was lit in the presence of hundreds including Santa Clause.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

Now that the Thanksgiving leftovers are in the fridge, its time to turn up the Christmas music and spread some holiday cheer. I'm your neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston in the Grove Plaza where big tree was just lit!

Hundreds gathered in the Grove Plaza Friday as the holiday spirit filled the air.

"I'm excited. I didn't even know this was happening. It seems like it will be a lot of fun," said Annika Vermooten.

A lot of fun it was, with live music and even an appearance from Santa Clause.

Justine Crossland explained, "I think its the perfect way to start Christmas. I think it ignites that Christmas magic in all of us."

"I had a lot of fun. My favorite part was when the tree lit," added Crossland's daughter.

Talking around with attendees, I found a family who hadn’t been to the event since before Covid.

Pete Johnson smiled saying, "It's awesome. It has such a special meaning with the candles and the lighting of the tree, it really brings home Christmas and the meaning behind Christmas."

Glide on the Grove is also now officially open for folks to rent skates for free and take the glice.

