With 10" of new snow, Tamarack Resort opens for the season with limited terrain

Tamarack Resort
Tamarack Resort is open for business!

After an unseasonably warm start to the winter in Valley County, a winter storm over the weekend dropped a total of 14" on the resort. That allowed resort officials to open up the mountain on Monday.

If you were one of the lucky few with no work obligations, you were treated to nearly empty slopes with a blanket of fresh powder!

As it stands, the resort is currently offering guests 3 lifts and 9 runs.

Screenshot 2025-12-22 103701.png
View of the Summit Express at Tamarack Resort.

Snow Report:

  • 24 Hours: 10"
  • 48 Hours: 14"
  • Mid-Mountain Depth: 14"
  • Summit Depth: 31"
  • Season Total: 41"

Open Lifts:

  • Discovery Lift
  • Tamarack Express
  • Summit Express

Open Runs:

  • Canoe Ridge
  • Discovery
  • Hilary's Step
  • Wildwood Way
  • Ladle
  • Panorama
  • Upper Serenity
  • Funnel
  • Adrenaline

Enjoy those freshies!

