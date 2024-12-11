Valley County prepares for Red Ridge Village

CASCADE, Idaho — A proposed new development in Valley County has raised a lot of interest because of its long-term plan. Cynda Herrick is the Planning and Zoning Administrator for Valley County, and she’s referring to the proposed Red Ridge Village being developed by DF Development.



Valley County has received a proposal for Red Ridge Village.

The project would span Valley and Adams Counties.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

“This is a big deal for Valley County," said Cynda Herrick with the Planning and Zoning Administrator for Valley County.

Adams County has not yet received any proposals from DF Development. If DF Development sounds familiar, it’s because they are owned by the Wilks Brothers from Texas who purchased tens of thousands of acres in Central Idaho more than a decade ago.

Herrick explains, "They're proposing Red Ridge Village which is on 2258 acres in Valley County but there's an additional 30,000 in Adams County."

The group was scheduled to make a presentation at a public hearing in Cascade Thursday night but withdrew because of what they saw in the majority of written public comments that were already sent to Valley County.

"I'd say we have at least 100 letters that have already come in... I'd say it's 99 percent against and one for, because people like to voice their concerns with development."

Herrick says DF Development has been forthcoming on the project and wants to be good neighbors. That public hearing will be rescheduled.

"During discussions I've had over the years with DF Development they've stated they wanted to help us with our workforce with affordable housing prices."

The lack of affordable housing in Valley County is a story we have previously reported on. Herrick added this will be a long process. "They're going to have to work with all of our service providers. The impacts have to be mitigated. We're talking fire, EMS, road systems, and schools."

Idaho News 6 will continue to follow this story and as soon as a re-scheduled public hearing is set, we'll let you know.