The Marina at Tamarack is set to open for Memorial Day

DONNELLY, Idaho — After 40 years in the making, The Marina at Tamarack will finally open to the public starting Memorial Day Weekend.

Glowing with pride, Tamarack President Scott Turlington is taking a second to appreciate the fruits of his labor.

“It was evasive, it was elusive, it took a long time, [but] patience is always the key," said Turlington of the project.

WATCH: The Marina at Tamarack to open on Memorial Day Weekend

The Marina at Tamarack plans to open Memorial day weekend

Turlington said Tamarack Resort has its three pillars in place: mountain, meadow, and now— lake.

The new marina features 100 boat slips and a long dock space for boaters to pull up, get gas, rest, and enjoy the amenities.

Senior Reporter Don Nelson questioned Marina Manager and Recreational Director Erik Fischer about the size of the dock.

"It’s a quarter mile all the way around, and that’s not including the two fingers in the middle," replied Fischer. "We’ve talked a lot about the marina. This beach is going to be one of the nicest beaches in Idaho.”

Turlington demonstrated the local connection to the new beach, saying, “It’s local sand we purchased from the quarry over in Emmett, and it’s the exact same sand we get for our bunkers on Osprey Meadows Golf Course.”

Both Turlington and Fischer wanted to emphasize that this marina is not for Tamarack residents but for all of Idaho’s neighborhoods.

“Tamarack Marina is a public marina; it is open to the entire public, everyone’s invited,” said Turlington.

And with the recent passing of former Governor Dirk Kempthorne, Turlington, who worked with the former governor, said those three pillars wouldn’t have been possible without him.

“Under Governor Kempthorne’s direction, we moved forward, and it took about 18 months to two years to do all the due diligence that the state needed to do and the State Land Board to put a lease in place," explained Turlington.

The Marina at Tamarack will officially open this coming Memorial Day weekend.