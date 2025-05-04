Rainbow Bridge repairs begin Monday with lane closures through the summer

VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho — Starting on Monday, crews from the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will begin repairing the iconic Rainbow Bridge, which spans the North Fork of the Payette River as part of State Highway 55.

On weekdays (Monday-Thursday), crews will implement single-lane closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. using temporary traffic lights. On the weekend (Friday-Sunday), ITD plans to open both lanes to accommodate the increase in traffic. Prior to Memorial Day, one lane closures may be implemented on the weekends as needed.

On major holidays such as Memorial Day, the 4th of July, and Labor Day, officials hope to keep both lanes open. Lanes will also be reduced to 11 feet.

The project will include replacing expansion joints, fixing the deck surface, and repairing reinforced concrete bridge elements. ITD expects the project to be completed by the fall.

Rafters, kayakers, and river recreationists traveling beneath the bridge are advised to heed directions from the river flagger.

ITD previously announced that it plans to build a new bridge in 2028.

You can find more information on the Rainbow Pridge project here.