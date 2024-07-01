VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho — Drivers heading up to Valley County will soon have a new bridge over the North Fork of the Payette River.



Plans for a new Highway 55 bridge is in the works

The project to replace the Rainbow Bridge is expected to take 5 years

The new bridge will straighten the road out and make it safer.

It’s been talked about for years, replacing the historic Rainbow bridge just north of Smith’s Ferry. Project Manager Dan Gorley with I.T.D. says it’s been a long time coming. “It will be a lot safer for the public and it will make some improvements the alignment and the curves and just make it safer for the public and easier in that area. So, we’ve been doing some investigations as we work through the development of the bridge, we have been doing some drilling and technical investigation.”

So, what becomes of the historic Rainbow Bridge?

“ I think that’s a fair question, that process is still in the works. We don’t know what’s going to happen with the old bridge right now.”

I.T.D. will be asking the public what they think. Just keep an eye for scheduled meetings on their website. The project is expected to take five years to complete.

So, as we dealt with the Highway 55 widening project before you get to the bridge, you’re asked once again to show patience as the new bridge is being built, something we’ve all grown accustomed to on our drive north.