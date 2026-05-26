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Nearly 3k without power in Valley County as thunderstorms sweep across Idaho

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Idaho Power
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VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho — Power outages are being reported across Valley County this evening as strong thunderstorms continue to push through Idaho ahead of a cold front.

Currently, nearly 3,000 households are without power in the area, with the most significant outage being reported in and around the town of Donnelly.

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Outages are also being reported in McCall and in the Round Valley on the southern edge of Valley County.

Idaho Power crews are attending to the outages, and they hope to restore power to the affected areas by 9 p.m. this evening.

We will continue to update this story.

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