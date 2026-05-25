Strong winds tear roof from cargo warehouse near Boise Airport

BOISE, Idaho — Strong winds tore parts of the roof off a warehouse on W. Apollo Street near the Boise Airport on Monday afternoon, according to the Boise Fire Department.

Boise Fire responded around 4:15 p.m. after heavy wind gusts from the southwest damaged the building.

Fire officials said staffing inside the warehouse was minimal at the time, and everyone evacuated safely. No injuries were reported.

In total, "the membrane, roof vents, and electrical conduit from the flat roof of the building were torn off the building," reports Boise Fire.

Boise police closed off parts of the area for traffic control while firefighters and airport operations crews inspected the building’s roof, interior and exterior for additional hazards. Intermountain Gas and Idaho Power also evaluated the building.

The investigation concluded Monday evening, and police and fire crews were later released from the scene.

KIVI

Idaho News 6 is on scene trying to learn more. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.