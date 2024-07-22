ITD wants public comment on the future of the Rainbow Bridge

SMITHS FERRY, Idaho — We know the Idaho Transportation Department will build a new bridge over the scenic North Fork of Payette River. But now ITD wants to hear from you on what to do with the historic Rainbow Bridge, just north of Smiths Ferry.

New Highway 55 bridge leaves questions about the Rainbow Bridge.

ITD plans open houses for public comment.

The historic bridge is almost 100 years old.

The Rainbow Bridge serves as the gateway to Valley County, with thousands of motorists and truckers traveling over it every day to get to Cascade, Donnelly, McCall and beyond. But the bridge is nearly 100 years old and I.T.D. has plans to build a new straighter and safer bridge over the scenic North Fork of Payette River.

“I give them kudos for this engagement.” Lindsey Harris, Executive Director of the West Central Mountains Economic Council attended a meeting in Cascade of community members who are willing to invest time and engagement during the design process. Harris believes people she heard from recognize the critical need for a bridge replacement.

“So, things that were thrown out there, safety issues, pedestrian considerations, ways to honor the historic bridge and our valley because that’s the entrance to the West Central Valley, so honoring it’s legacy but still have a sensible approach to the rebuild."

Teresa Jorgenson was a flagger on the massive Highway 55 reconstruction project to widen that section and was a bit nostalgic when talking about it. “Do you want the Rainbow bridge to stay or go? I think it would be nice to stay because it is history for us and Idaho and it’s unique you know the Rainbow Bridge when I worked on construction the Wizard of Oz, the Rainbow Bridge, the Luck of life.”

Environmental and design work for a new bridge began this spring. And construction is proposed for 2028 or 2029.

I.T.D plans for an Open House Tuesday in McCall and Thursday in Horseshoe Bend and will take online comments until August 9th.

