Idaho's Rainbow Bridge faces uncertain future as ITD weighs $50 million preservation cost

SMITH'S FERRY, Idaho — The comment period to weigh in on the historic Rainbow Bridge has been extended. Construction on the new Highway 55 bridge is scheduled to begin in the next few years.

"The decision is not made even though ITD is recommending the removal at this point," said Jill Youmans with the Idaho Transportation Department.

Historic Rainbow Bridge on Highway 55 may be dismantled due to safety concerns and high costs

It is something that's been discussed for decades, and now the state of Idaho is one step closer to building a new bridge and possibly saying goodbye to an old landmark.

According to ITD officials, it would cost significantly more to Idaho taxpayers to preserve the old Rainbow Bridge as a tourist attraction.

So far, the comment period has generated numerous thoughts and opinions about what ITD should do.

"Most folks love the bridge. It's been a part of their lives, they've driven over it for years, however after we've been going through this public process, we are seeing folks understand why it might not be feasible to keep the old bridge," said Project Manager Dan Gorley.

According to ITD, preserving the old bridge would cost an additional $20-50 million.

"In addition to that, there's also significant safety concerns because if we keep this bridge, it becomes a tourist spot," Youmans said.

That would require additional construction for parking and access. For now, the historic Rainbow Bridge remains in place and is currently undergoing renovations, so expect delays Monday through Thursday. It will remain open during construction of the new bridge. What happens afterward remains to be determined. To comment, visit ITD's website.