Historic Rainbow Bridge on Highway 55 may be dismantled due to safety concerns and high costs

VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho — The iconic Rainbow Bridge along Highway 55 could soon be demolished as Idaho Transportation Department officials cite safety concerns and prohibitive maintenance costs.

New details reveal recommendations to dismantle the historic bridge that has long been a familiar landmark for travelers heading north from Boise.

The plan was always to replace the aging structure with something safer and more modern, but ITD had been exploring options to preserve the old bridge as an observation point for pedestrians and as a nod to the area's history.

"Something like a deceleration lane on a 55 miles per hour road is hundreds of feet long, and so you would need sufficient width to decelerate traffic, to make a turn into something like a parking area, or observation point," an ITD official said during a recent meeting. "And the opportunities for those at this location are practically non-existent."

According to transportation officials, costs to repair and maintain the old bridge could range from $20 million to $50 million over the next 15 to 20 years. This estimate doesn't include additional improvements like a pull-out or viewpoint.

"Anything that we would put in place for an observation point or an overlook or things would have to be designed to current standards, and it would be quite large and technically challenging to find a place for that," the official said.

That money could be directed toward other infrastructure projects in the area. Even with extensive repairs, ITD indicates the old bridge would remain unsafe for both vehicles and pedestrians.

In all scenarios being considered, highway traffic will be redirected across a new, wider bridge north of the current location. The replacement structure will feature an improved approach angle with better visibility for drivers.

In a nod to the beloved original, designers are considering incorporating a similar "rainbow-like" arch in the new bridge. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2028.

The recommendation to remove the old bridge still needs to clear a lengthy review and approval process. Adding complexity to the decision, the Rainbow Bridge is a nationally designated historic site, meaning any demolition plans would require additional analyses.

Residents who want to share their thoughts on the future of this local landmark still have time to do so. The public comment period runs through Aug. 5 — feedback can be submitted here.

