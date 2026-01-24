Elderly Donnelly couple gone missing, Valley County authorities say

VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho — The Valley County Sheriff's Office has shared a Facebook post regarding an elderly Donnelly couple that reportedly went missing the evening of Monday, January 19.

The couple was last heard from at around 4:30 p.m. when they were headed to a dentist appointment in Garden Valley, the post goes on to say.

Carol and Dennis Amburgy were planning on getting dinner after the appointment and were set to arrive back home in Donnelly by 7:00 p.m. that night.

The couple drives a tan 2014 Toyota Highlander with a 'No Bad Days' and 'No Farm No Food' sticker on the back.

Valley County Sheriff's Office

The drive from their home in Donnelly to Garden Valley is a 1-hour and 15-minute drive, and the family member's post says that the Amburgys would have taken Highway 55 home.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is encouraged to contact Valley County dispatch at 208-382-5160.