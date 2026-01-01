'Dismal snow levels' prompt cancellation of 100-mile, 300-mile sled dog races

MCCALL, Idaho — Organizers behind the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge, a qualifying event for the legendary Iditarod race, have decided to cancel their 300-mile and 100-mile races "due to dismal snow levels and unsafe trail conditions."

A news release states that following an evaluation of trail conditions, organizers found certain areas where the snow was only a few inches deep. The release goes on to say, "We have low confidence that conditions will improve in time to provide a safe trail."

The Idaho Sled Dog Challenge still hopes to hold the 2-day, 52-mile Warm Lake Stage Race; a final decision on whether or not that race will proceed will be finalized by Jan. 15.

"We want to express our deepest gratitude to our mushers, fans, volunteers, spectators and our wonderful sponsors, who have put in their time, energy, and dedication to make this race possible. Unfortunately, this year, the distance races are just not in the cards." - Jerry Wortley, ISDC founder and organizer

In the meantime, they urge supporters to keep up their snow dances.

Idaho Sled Dog Challenge

Last year, all events were canceled, some mid-race, due to severe avalanche risk.