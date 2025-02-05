"Safety is paramount": Idaho Sled Dog Challenge cancels remainder of events due to avalanche risks

MCCALL, Idaho — The Idaho Sled Dog Challenge faced an abrupt end on Tuesday due to severe avalanche risk. The races, featuring 100-mile and 200-mile competitions, officially began on Monday but were put on hold early Tuesday morning for safety reasons.

Race marshal Mark Cox initiated a 12-hour hold at 4:12 a.m. after receiving reports of avalanche danger and worsening conditions — the adverse conditions had not been forecast prior to the start of the races.

The 100-mile teams already en route were able to safely finish their race at the Wye checkpoint, while three other teams in the 100-mile race and three in the 200-mile race were stopped at various checkpoints.

Steve Dent

Race officials planned to re-evaluate trail conditions following the 12-hour hold. However, by 7:25 a.m., they decided to cancel the remainder of the race.

"The safety of our mushers and their teams is paramount," said Dave Looney, race co-founder and trails coordinator. "The safety margin was not adequate to warrant continuing the race, and that was confirmed when I spoke with the Valley County groomers."

Celebrating its seventh year in Idaho's West Central Mountains, the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge is recognized as one of the most grueling mushing competitions worldwide. It serves as one of only three qualifiers in the contiguous U.S. for the Iditarod, the world's longest and toughest sled dog race.