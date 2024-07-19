MCCALL, IDAHO — Camp Morrison in McCall has been home to Scouts in Idaho since 1966. But things could be changing.



Camp Morrison in McCall has been sold.

Valley County recorder said the deed has been recorded.

Alscott Real Estate has been listed as the buyer.



(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

“The Boy Scouts are saying we are selling this." Doug Miller is the Valley County Recorder and confirmed to us that the deed has been recorded. “This document was submitted to us by the title company to record and to officially transfer the property from one entity to another.

That entity is from Mountain West Council to Alscott Real Estate based in Boise.

“We have to make sure it meets all the requirements and provides a legal description and this did in fact provide legal description which in fact was done.”

According to the Secretary of State's office Alscott Inc. lists Joe, Jamie, and Brian Scott as officers. Alscott Inc. is listed as owner of Shore Lodge in McCall.

I can tell you when we stopped by Camp Morrison, it was business as usual. Scouts were doing what they do. Scouts being Scouts.

