Avalanche warnings issued in Valley County as winter storm arrives in force

VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho — The Salmon River Mountains and the West Mountains in Valley County are both under an avalanche warning that is forecasted to last until Wednesday at 11:45 a.m.

The Payette Avalanche Center says that large natural and human-triggered avalanches are likely over the next 24 hours. Snowfall rates are expected to peak later today.

Due to the avalanche risk, Warm Lake to Landmark and Stibnite Road from Yellow Pine to 5.6 mile are currently closed.

AVALANCHE WARNING [NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE]

...The Payette National Forest Avalanche Center in McCall Idaho has issued a BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING...

* WHAT... The avalanche danger for the West Central Mountains of Idaho will rise to HIGH on Tuesday afternoon and into Wednesday morning. Rain on snow and heavy, wet snow will create very dangerous avalanche conditions.

* WHERE... The West Central Mountains of Idaho, including mountains near the communities of McCall, New Meadows, Donnelly, Cascade, and Yellow Pine.

* WHEN... In effect from Tuesday 11:25 MST to Wednesday 11:45 MST.

* IMPACTS... A warm, wet storm is bringing wet, heavy snowfall and rising rain levels up to 7000`. Natural and human-triggered avalanches large enough to bury people are very likely to occur. Even smaller steep slopes, like roadcuts, may also avalanche, depositing a surprising amount of debris on the road below.

Payette Avalanche Center

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

*Travel on or underneath slopes steeper than 30 degrees is not recommended. Avalanches may run onto groomed snowmobile trails. Pay attention to the terrain above you as conditions change and as more snow and rain fall by the afternoon. Avalanches may impact roadways along the South Fork of the Salmon, Warm Lake Summit, and East Fork South Fork.