State Highway 21 to close between Grandjean and Banner Summit due avalanche risk

Idaho Transportation Department
GRANDJEAN, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will close State Highway 21 (SH-21) from Grandjean to Banner Summit today at 1 p.m. due to rising avalanche risk.

According to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center, the Banner Summit area is currently under a high avalanche danger advisory and "large natural avalanches are likely."

Today, the Banner Summit area is expected to receive between 5 and 18 inches of new snow, which will add a significant load atop an already weak snowpack.

Please check Idaho 511 for updates on the road closure.

