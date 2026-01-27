After long-distance cancellations, the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge says its Warm Lake Stage Race will proceed

VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho — After canceling its long-distance races just a few weeks ago due to low snow, The Idaho Sled Dog Challenge is happy to announce that its Warm Lake Stage Race will proceed as planned.

The Warm Lake Stage race is a 2-day, 52-mile race that begins at the North Shore Lodge of Warm Lake and follows a route through the mountains east of Lake Cascade.

There are 10 mushers signed up for the event, which includes the defending champion, 18-year-old Caroline Nevills of Middleton.

Idaho Sled Dog Challenge

Registered Mushers: Warm Lake Stage Race

Caroline Nevills, Middleton, ID (Defending Champion)

Elizabeth Nevills, Middleton, ID

Alexandra Ness, Trego, MT

Ashley Sargent, Coalville, UT

Jane Devlin, Bend, OR

John Kunzler, Vernal, UT

Kayson Judd, Coalville, UT

Melissa Turner, Herald, CA

Rex Mumford, Huntsville, UT

Shelby Wright, Great Falls, MT

The event kicks off on Thursday, Jan. 29, with a 9 a.m. vet check on all dogs participating in the race before the first leg begins at 11 a.m. Teams depart the starting line in three-minute intervals, and racers are expected to cross the finish line between 1:30 and 3 p.m.

The second leg happens on Friday, Jan. 30, with a start time of 10 a.am. and an expected finish between 12:30 and 2 p.m.

Race organizers will host an award ceremony once all participants are accounted for.