15‑year‑old Donnelly boy reported missing, Valley County says

DONNELLY, Idaho — The Valley County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Sunday evening that a 15-year-old boy from Donnelly is missing.

The teen, Anthony Blackburn, was last seen on foot in the area of Mangum Circle, in the Meadows Subdivision, around noon on Sunday. It is reported that he has high-functioning autism.

He was last seen wearing an army green shirt, green jacket, black sweat pants, tan socks, and black hiking boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Valley County Dispatch at 208-382-5160 or call 911.