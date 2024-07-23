Secret Service Director Cheatle resigns amid scrutiny after Trump assassination attempt

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned on Tuesday — just one day after facing intense questioning from a congressional panel about the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

Cheatle's resignation also comes a day after Rep. Nancy Mace, R-South Carolina, motioned to impeach Cheatle.

Cheatle acknowledged on Monday before the House Oversight Committee that the July 13 assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump was the Secret Service's "most significant operational failure" in decades.

“The Secret Service’s solemn mission is to protect our nation’s leaders. On July 13, we failed," she added. "As the Director of the United States Secret Service, I take full responsibility for any security lapse."

The outrage among lawmakers on Monday was bipartisan. Oversight Committee Ranking Member Jamie Rasking, D-Maryland, joined Mace in calling on Cheatle to step down.

The Department of Homeland Security said on Sunday that it would conduct an independent 45-day review of the July 13 incident that left Trump wounded. One Trump supporter was also killed by a gunman, and two others were wounded.

The gunman fired from a rooftop of a nearby building that was just outside of the secured perimeter of the Pennsylvania political rally where Trump was speaking. The shooter was fatally wounded by authorities seconds after he fired at Trump.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Tennessee, said his committee will still continue its probe into the Secret Service's actions that led to the assassination attempt.

“The Oversight Committee’s hearing resulted in Director Cheatle’s resignation and there will be more accountability to come," Comer said. "The Secret Service has a no-fail mission yet it failed historically on Director Cheatle’s watch."

President Joe Biden thanked Cheatle for her service on Tuesday, noting the independent review will continue.

"I look forward to assessing its conclusions," he said. "We all know what happened that day can never happen again. As we move forward, I wish Kim all the best, and I will plan to appoint a new Director soon,"

he said.

