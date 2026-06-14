Trump says deal to end war with Iran is complete

President Donald Trump announced Sunday that the United States and Iran had reached an agreement aimed at ending the war between the two countries.

"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

The prime minister of Pakistan, who helped initiate the talks, confirmed that "both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon."

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"The official signing ceremony will be on Friday, 19 June in Switzerland. We would like to thank the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran for their commitment to finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict," Shehbaz Sharif said.

Details of the agreement have not been made public, including whether it contains provisions preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. Trump has repeatedly said that preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon was the primary reason for the military campaign.

Sharif said mediators are expected to facilitate additional meetings this week ahead of the signing ceremony.

"These pre-implementation discussions will lay the foundation for the technical talks and the official signing ceremony," he said.

The war began Feb. 28 when the United States and Israel launched strikes targeting Iran's leadership and military infrastructure. The campaign continued for several weeks and reportedly killed thousands of people in Iran.

Iran responded by attacking Israel and Gulf countries that it said supported the United States. Thirteen U.S. service members were killed and hundreds more were injured in those attacks.

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Iran also closed the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20% of the world's oil supply passes, contributing to higher fuel prices and broader economic uncertainty.

In response, the United States imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports in an effort to restrict the country's oil exports and revenue.

Whether Sunday's agreement ultimately ends the conflict remains unclear. A ceasefire reached in April proved fragile, with both sides continuing to exchange occasional strikes in the months that followed.