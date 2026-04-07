Trump warns ‘a whole civilization will die tonight’ as Iran deadline looms

Tuesday marks the deadline imposed by President Donald Trump for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face bombings of civilian infrastructure, including power plants.

Iran has given no indication it will meet Trump’s deadline. The administration has said negotiations toward a cease-fire are ongoing, but no agreement has been reached.

Trump has set deadlines in the past, later extending them in hopes of securing a peace agreement.

“I can tell you they’re negotiating. We think in good faith, we’re going to find out. We’re getting the help of some incredible countries that want this ended because it affects them,” Trump said.

On Tuesday, Trump echoed his past statements, claiming, "A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again."

But he warned that if Iran does not come to an agreement, “They’re going to have no bridges. They’re going to have no power plants. Stone Ages.”

Trump has not shied away from outlining in detail the consequences for Iran and its citizens if an agreement is not reached.

"We have a plan because of the power of our military," Trump said on Monday. "Every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12 o'clock tomorrow night. Every power plant in Iran will be out of business, burning, exploding and never to be used again. I mean, complete demolition, by 12 o'clock. And it will happen over a period of four hours if we want it to. We don't want that to happen. We may even get involved with helping them rebuild their nation. And you know what? If that's the case, the last thing we want to do is start with power plants, which are among the most expensive thing, and bridges."

The administration is facing domestic pressure as U.S. gasoline prices have risen sharply since the war began. AAA reported the average price for a gallon of regular gas reached $4.14 on Tuesday and could climb further if the conflict continues.

Although the United States produces more oil than it consumes, crude is traded globally and the Strait’s closure has reduced supply worldwide, driving prices higher.

The U.S. has received little international support for the bombing campaign. Israel has joined in striking Iranian targets, but other traditional American allies have declined Trump’s request for assistance in reopening the Strait.

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European Council President Antonio Costa said on X that a bombing campaign targeting power plants and bridges could be considered a war crime.

“Any targeting of civilian infrastructure, namely energy facilities, is illegal and unacceptable. This applies to Russia’s war in Ukraine and it applies everywhere. The Iranian civilian population is the main victim of the Iranian regime. It would also be the main victim of a widening of the military campaign,” he said.

