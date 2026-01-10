Six killed in series of shootings in eastern Mississippi; suspect in custody

Authorities say a person was in custody Saturday after six people were killed in a series of related shootings in eastern Mississippi.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said in a Facebook post that “multiple innocent lives" were lost "due to violence” in the town of West Point, near the Alabama border. The sheriff told WTVA that six people were killed in three locations.

A suspect was in custody and there was no threat to the community, the sheriff wrote on Facebook.

“I ask that you lift our victims and their families in your prayers Law Enforcement is busy investigating and will release an update as soon as possible,” he wrote.

The sheriff's office did not provide further details early Saturday, but planned a morning news conference.

