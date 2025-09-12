Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Congressional Black Caucus demands an investigation into HBCU bomb threats

At least six HBCUs, including Alabama State University, Hampton University and Virginia State University, canceled classes and locked down campuses after receiving threats Thursday.
Jeff Martin/AP
FILE - The campus of Clark Atlanta University is seen April 21, 2019, in Atlanta.
Black lawmakers are calling for an investigation into a series of threats made against historically Black colleges and universities across the country.

The Congressional Black Caucus asked the Department of Justice and FBI to "swiftly" investigate the threats that disrupted campuses nationwide.

Rep. Yvette Clarke of New York, chair of the caucus, called the threats "vile" and a "chilling reminder" of racism and extremism that continues to target Black communities.

The FBI called the threats "hoaxes" but added that it takes the threats "very seriously."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

