As many as 10 Doberman puppies missing after breeder is killed in Colorado

As many as 10 Doberman puppies are missing after a breeder was killed in Clear Creek County, Colorado, according to the sheriff's office.

Paul Peavey, 57, was reported missing on Wednesday. His body was found Saturday morning by a group of concerned neighbors and friends in the 1000 block of Two Brothers Road near Idaho Springs.

Peavey was a long-time Idaho Springs resident and breeder of Doberman dogs. In an update Monday, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said many puppies — possibly as many as 10 — are unaccounted for. The agency believes finding Peavey's puppies may also help solve his homicide.

According to the sheriff's office, the puppies may have been sold through social media sites or by other means. The agency believes the sales may have occurred as early as Aug. 20.

The sheriff's office said Peavey's puppies are microchipped. Anyone who purchased a Doberman puppy in the central Colorado area within the last week is asked to check the puppy for a microchip and contact the sheriff's office either by phone at 303-679-2393 or by email at admin@clearcreeksheriff.us.

In addition, anyone who purchased a puppy through Peavey's business, Elite European Dobermans, since June is asked to contact the sheriff's office. This includes people who received a puppy and those who did not receive a puppy.

Tipsters with information about Peavey's homicide can remain anonymous by using the sheriff's office's website.

