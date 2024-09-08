Person of interest sought in 'active shooter' incident in Kentucky

Authorities in Kentucky are searching for a person of interest in an "active shooter" incident in Laurel County, which is about 80 miles south of Lexington.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate 32-year-old Joseph Couch, who they believe is armed and dangerous.

The sheriff's office said earlier that "numerous" people were shot in the incident.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear informed the public on X that the interstate has been shut down as law enforcement investigates. U.S. 25 is also closed — with no timeline for reopening.

"I am receiving initial reports from the Kentucky State Police and our Office of Homeland Security — together we are actively monitoring the situation and offering support in any way possible," Beshear stated. "Please pray for everyone involved."

