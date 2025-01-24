WATCH LIVE: Bryan Kohberger back in court
Prev
Next
Ted S. Warren/AP
Bryan Kohberger, right, is escorted into a courtroom to appear at a hearing in Latah County District Court.
Posted
BOISE, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger, accused of killing four University of Idaho students in 2022, is back in court Friday for a hearing focused on evidence and other motions.
Watch the live stream below:
RELATED: Bryan Kohberger appears in court as attorneys allege mishandling of evidence in University of Idaho murders
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.