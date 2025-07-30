WATCH: Latah County Sheriff's Office releases traffic stop footage of Bryan Kohberger

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — On Monday, the Latah County Sheriff's Office released footage of one of their deputies stopping Bryan Kohberger in the now-infamous White Hyundai Elantra for speeding on August 21, 2022, at 11:38 p.m.

According to the officer's report, he pulled over Kohberger after witnessing him driving 42 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Latah County Sheriff's Office pulls over Bryan Kohberger in August of 2022

Bryan Kohberger stopped for speeding in Latah County - August 21, 2022

After Kohberger stated that he was unaware of the speed limit, the officer gave a warning for speeding but proceeded to issue him a citation for not wearing a seatbelt.

After the murders, Kohberger was pulled over twice in Indiana while driving back to Pennsylvania with his father on December 15, 2022. The first time, officers with the Hancock County Sheriff's Office stopped the now-convicted murderer for speeding. He was pulled over just under 10 minutes later by Indiana State Police for driving too close to another vehicle.

On July 23, 2025, Bryan Kohberger was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences with no chance of parole by Judge Steven Hippler for the deaths of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

