Trial set for 2027 in University of Idaho victims' families' lawsuit against Washington State University

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — A federal judge has set a September 2027 trial date in a lawsuit filed by the families of four University of Idaho students killed by Bryan Kohberger, a former graduate student and teaching assistant at Washington State University.

U.S. District Judge Kymberly K. Evanson signed the scheduling order June 1. The jury trial is set to begin Sept. 13, 2027, in federal court in Seattle and is expected to last about 20 days.

The lawsuit, filed in January, was brought by the personal representatives of the victims' estates: Steve Goncalves for Kaylee Goncalves, Karen Laramie for Madison Mogen, Jeffrey Kernodle for Xana Kernodle and Stacy Chapin for Ethan Chapin. The four students were killed in November of 2022 at an off-campus home in Moscow.

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The families allege Washington State University knew or should have known about troubling behavior by Kohberger before the killings and failed to take appropriate action. The lawsuit claims the university's actions, or lack of action, contributed to the deaths.

According to court filings, dozens of faculty members, staff and students witnessed or reported concerns about Kohberger's behavior. The families say they have identified nearly 90 witnesses who could provide information supporting those claims.

As the case moves forward, both sides will exchange evidence and records related to university policies, threat assessment procedures, hiring practices and the handling of complaints involving Kohberger. The lawsuit also seeks information from the Washington State University Police Department, including records involving safety escorts provided to female students and employees before the killings.

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The families have indicated in the court documents that they do not expect to settle the case before trial, with neither side planning to pursue mediation at this stage, though that could change after evidence gathering is complete.

Several deadlines are scheduled before trial. Additional parties may be added to the lawsuit by June 29, 2026. Expert witness reports are due in February 2027, evidence gathering must be completed by April 2027, and requests to resolve the case before trial are due in May 2027.