The impact of media on the Idaho murders case: Victims and families speak out

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The role of media and free speech has been at the center of the Kohberger case from the beginning, raising questions about what information the public deserves to know and when.

The disturbing nature of the crimes sparked international attention and in the two and half years since, it has spawned countless blogs, podcasts, news specials, documentary series, as well as a book by James Patterson. All this despite a strict gag order issued early on by a North Idaho judge preventing those closest to the case from speaking to the media.

The gag order aimed to preserve Kohberger's constitutional right to a fair trial by giving more opportunity to seat an unbiased jury.

The victims' families have reacted to the media attention in different ways — some chose to stay silent, telling the court today that the constant barrage only prolonged and worsened their grief.

"Social media made it so much worse. And strangers made up stories to entertain themselves," Bethany Funke, a surviving roommate wrote in a statement which was read in court by a friend. "The media harassed not just me but my family. People showed up at my house. They called my phone. My parents phones. Other family members' phones, and we were chased while I was still trying to survive emotionally and grieve the loss of my friends."

Others, like the family of Kaylee Goncalves, have been more outspoken, using their platform to keep attention on the case and demand answers in their pursuit of justice.

"You can use the media as much as they're using you. You can use it to keep people accountable, keep people honest," said Kaylee's dad Steve Goncalves. "That's what we did, and the more you get active, the more you have a chance to get justice in the end."

Last week, the Goncalves family told ABC News that they want answers but they don't want Kohberger to ever have the opportunity to write a book or benefit in any way from his crimes.

Judge Steven Hippler echoed a similar sentiment in court Wednesday morning.

"I know there has been concern about him collaborating on books, or movies, or other media projects, and I truly hope that someone does not stoop to affording him this spotlight that he desires, in the name of clicks, royalties, or profits," Hippler said.

"In my view, the time has now come to end Mr. Kohberger's 15 minutes of fame," the judge added.

The judge lifted the gag order in the Kohberger case last week after it became clear he would not go to trial.

