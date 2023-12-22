State prosecutors request summer 2024 trial for Bryan Kohberger murder case

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — Prosecutors for the State of Idaho are requesting the murder trial of Bryan C. Kohberger to be held in the summer of 2024.

Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students.

In court documents filed Thursday, the Latah County Prosecuting Attorney asks the trial to run for approximately six weeks, one reason being the close proximity of the courthouse to Moscow High School and area universities.

Prosecutors write, "As the Court is aware, Moscow High School is directly adjacent to the courthouse premises and already the significantly increased amount of media and other vehicles related to this case has strained available parking as well as safety and convenience for pedestrians, including students."

Prosecutors add that a summer trial will avoid the time when those schools are in session.

Further, the prosecution suggests a daily trial of 8:30 a.m. to approximately 3:30 p.m. They say for a trial of such length, "it is appropriate to afford jurors some amount of time to tend to their personal affairs." Prosecutors added that having more time in the afternoon allows for better preparation for each party.

Also on Thursday, prosecutors entered the home where the crime was committed on King Road. In a press release, the University of Idaho stated that prosecutors did not share what took place during the visit. Due to a gag order from the court, the University of Idaho says "no information or comment will be provided by the prosecutor’s office, investigators or law enforcement."

The house was given to the University of Idaho in the Spring of 2023.