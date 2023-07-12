Demolition delayed for house where four University of Idaho students were murdered

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — The University of Idaho has paused the demolition of the house on King Road, where four students were fatally stabbed in November 2022.

Earlier this year, the owner of the property donated it to the University.

The house has since been released by the court, with no opposition from either the prosecution or the defense for the demolition. The trial for the man accused of the murders is currently scheduled to begin October 2.

The demolition will not occur until November, though remediation of the house, including lead and asbestos abatement, will continue to prepare the house to be taken down.

Earlier this month, crews began to remove personal items from the house and is working with the families of to discreetly return any items recovered.

"We know that every action and decision around this horrific incident is painful and invokes emotions. That is why every decision we have made this far is with the families of the victims and our students in mind," said Scott Green, U of I president. "While we look forward to removing this grim reminder of this tragedy, we feel holding until October is the right thing to do."

The University is also moving forward with the student-driven project, a Vandal Healing Garden and Memorial for the campus being developed by the students in the College of Art and Architecture. The garden is intended to offer a healing space for all who visit.

