PRESS RELEASE: Extended Trial Timeline Allows Investigators to Return to King Road House

University of Idaho press release:

Because the trial of Bryan Kohberger is delayed indefinitely, investigators and the prosecution recently asked University of Idaho for access to the King Road house where a quadruple homicide took place nearly a year ago.

With the new extended timeline, the FBI is on scene today, Tuesday, Oct. 31, and Wednesday, Nov. 1, to get documentation to construct visual and audio exhibits and a physical model of the home where Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were killed.

As explained to the university, the visual displays take months to build and were not feasible under the timeline of an October trial. While the measurements and details needed to build a model were taken at the time of the initial investigation, the FBI is using this extended trial timeline to gather their own measurements and images now that the personal property has been removed from the premises.

Plywood securing the windows and door of the house will be removed this morning and a specialized team from the FBI will begin work immediately. Upon completion, the house will be re-secured. While the university still intends to demolish the home, it will not be done this semester.

The prosecutor’s office has notified the families of the victims and survivors, as well as the defense.

Because of the gag order imposed by the court, no information or comment will be provided by the prosecutor’s office, investigators or law enforcement.