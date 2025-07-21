President Trump urges judge to make Kohberger explain motives ahead of Wednesday sentencing

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — President Donald Trump took to social media on Monday to weigh in on Bryan Kohberger's upcoming sentencing for the 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students.

"I hope the Judge makes Kohberger, at a minimum, explain why he did these horrible murders," Trump wrote on Truth Social Monday morning. "These were vicious murders, with so many questions left unanswered."

Truth Social

Kohberger, who pleaded guilty to the crimes earlier this month, is scheduled to be sentenced in Ada County on Wednesday, July 23. He accepted the plea in exchange for removing the possibility of the death penalty.

"People were shocked that he was able to plea bargain, but the Judge should make him explain what happened," Trump continued. "Thank you for your attention to this matter!"