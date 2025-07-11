'One Night in Idaho': New Prime Video documentary reveals untold details about Moscow murders

NAMPA, Idaho — A new documentary series about the 2022 Moscow murders premiered Friday on Prime Video, offering viewers previously unreleased information about the case that shocked the college-town community.

"There are thriller aspects to it, but we always want to tell this through the lens of the people closest to the victims," said Matthew Galkin, co-producer and director of the series.

The making of "One Night in Idaho: The College Murders"

For Galkin, the project began when he reached out to Jim and Stacy Chapin, parents of Ethan Chapin, one of the four University of Idaho students killed in an off-campus house in our neighboring community of Moscow.

"You're going to learn new things. How that morning unfolded, why the 911 sounded like it did, what was actually going on inside and outside the house and the other order of events and after the murders and what transpired that afternoon and beyond, all of that will be 100 percent new information fresh for the general public," Galkin said.

Like many in our Idaho communities who followed this case closely, the documentary team found themselves deeply invested in understanding what happened.

"The staff that created this, we don't work in a vacuum. With 40-50 people working on this case and on the series, you talk about it constantly," Galkin said.

When asked about what he learned about evil through making the documentary, Galkin preferred to focus on the resilience he witnessed.

"I'd rather talk about what I learned about good. The thing that most floored me in making this is how strong and eloquent, how the families and friends were going through this and being able to communicate their grief and their healing process," Galkin said.

Galkin will return to Boise for Bryan Kohberger's sentencing hearing later this month.