Memorial dedication for University of Idaho murder victims at new Vandal Healing Garden

MOSCOW, Idaho — Faculty and students gathered at the new University of Idaho Vandal Healing Garden for a memorial event remembering the victims of a 2022 homicide near the university campus. There will be a ceremony to officially open the garden starting at 4:30 P.m. on the University of Idaho campus.

“The garden is an incredible reflection of our students and how much they have cared about this project. It is a legacy that will outlast any of our time here. This student-led project shows the dedication, care and resilience of our student body. It truly showcases what it means to be a Vandal and honors our lost Vandals in a beautiful manner.” Dean of Student Blaine Eckles

The garden features a sculpture that remembers the four University of Idaho students: Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin who were murdered in November 2022 in a house near the school campus.

Students that are apart of the College of Art and Architecture were the ones that designed and built the garden. They want the garden to act as a place of healing and reflection.

Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing the four young students, recently requested a change of venue for his upcoming trial seeking an Ada County venue.

The location of the garden is on MacLean Field between the College of Education, Health and Human Sciences Building and the Physical Education Building. The garden is open to the public, just no access will be allowed within the memorial after 3:30 p.m. through the end of the dedication.