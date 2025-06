Kohberger trial delayed one week, jury selection to begin August 4

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger's upcoming murder trial has been delayed one week, according to court documents filed on Friday.

Sealed proceedings will be held from July 28 to Aug. 1, with jury selection scheduled for Monday, Aug. 4. The court estimates that the trial itself will begin on Monday, Aug. 18.

The amended court schedule comes just over a week after Judge Steven Hippler heard arguments on the defense's request to delay the trial.

Kohberger, 30, is being charged with the 2022 murder of University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.