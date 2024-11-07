Kohberger to appear in court on Thursday for hearing on pursuing death penalty

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of murdering 4 University of Idaho students in 2022, will appear in court in Ada County on Thursday, Nov. 7.

A closed portion of testimony will take place at 8:30 a.m. to determine whether or not Kohberger will be allowed to wear traditional courtroom attire, as opposed to the jail jumpsuit, in future hearings and trial dates. Testimony will start at 9 a.m. at the Ada County Courthouse, which will be open to the public on a first come, first serve basis.

The defense will argue motions related to the death penalty, to decide whether or not it will be pursued in the 2025 trial.