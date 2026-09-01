Kohberger defense files motion to move post-conviction proceedings back to Latah County

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The defense team for Bryan Kohberger filed a motion to return his upcoming post-conviction court proceedings to Latah County.

In the motion filed Thursday, Kohberger's attorney, Gregory Rauch, offered several reasons why the proceedings should be moved away from Ada County, including "Latah County is the more practical geographic center for a substantial portion of the witnesses and factual proof."

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Rauch added that moving the proceedings will cut down on travel, claiming it will "be a hardship for both sets of counsel, witnesses, evidence to all head down to Ada County for every required in person hearing."

The motion also stated that the jury-pool concerns that supported a move to Ada County for Kohberger's potential trial do not apply for the post-conviction proceedings.

READ MORE | Court docs: Kohberger seeks to undo guilty plea, citing threats and 'unkept promises'

Last month, Kohberger asked to withdraw the guilty plea he entered in July 2025 in the murders of the four University of Idaho students in 2022. Kohberger was able to avoid a possible death sentence in the plea deal and was instead given four consecutive life sentences.

