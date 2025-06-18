WATCH LIVE: Kohberger back in court for hearings on trial delay, alternate suspect theory

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger is back in court Wednesday for two pre-trial hearings in the University of Idaho murder case.

One hearing addresses the defense's motion to delay the August trial, while the second will determine if they can introduce an alternate perpetrator theory.

The delay hearing is public, but the alternate perpetrator hearing will be sealed. Watch the live public hearing below:

Defense attorneys cited a May Dateline NBC special as grounds for postponement, claiming it violated a 2023 gag order. The episode featured video footage, cell phone records, and photographs of documents not publicly available through official channels.

Prosecutors filed court documents on June 5 opposing any delay, arguing it will not make it any easier to seat a jury.

In the sealed hearing, Judge Steven Hippler is requiring that the defense provide evidence supporting their alternate perpetrator claim before deciding if it can be presented during trial.

Kohberger faces charges in the November 13, 2022, murders of University of Idaho students Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, and Madison Mogen.