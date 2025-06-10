'It is time to try this case': Prosecutors want Kohberger's trial to proceed as scheduled

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Prosecutors in the University of Idaho murders case have opposed Bryan Kohberger's request to delay his trial, arguing that postponement would not have enough of an impact to be justified.

Kohberger's defense team filed a motion last month seeking to postpone the August trial, citing gag order violations related to a May 9 Dateline NBC special. The program featured previously unreleased video footage, cell phone records, and other evidence.

"Moving forward with a capital trial in August will infringe upon Mr. Kohberger's constitutional rights, as counsel requires more time to review discovery, complete investigations, and prepare for trial," Kohberger's attorneys wrote.

RELATED: Bryan Kohberger's defense seeks trial delay after Dateline special

In court documents filed June 5, prosecutors asked the court to deny the motion.

"While the publicity surrounding this trial is a challenge, Defendant has not shown — and cannot show — that continuing this trial will make things any easier," prosecutors stated. "It is just as likely that delay will make it harder to seat a jury."

Prosecutors noted that the Idaho Supreme Court has previously ruled that impartial juries can be selected despite widespread publicity. They also argued that Idaho's Constitution guarantees victims' families the right to "timely disposition," which would be violated by a delay.