Kohberger attorneys file alibi defense in quadruple murder case

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger's attorneys have filed an alibi defense in a quadruple murder case.

In the filing, Kohberger's attorneys give more details about where he was when four University of Idaho students were murdered. It maintains he was out driving in the early morning on November 13, 2022.

The alibi says Kohberger was an avid hiker, but with a busy schedule, his hiking decreased while his nighttime drives increased.

Attorneys write, "This is supported by data from Mr. Kohberger’s phone showing him in the countryside late at night and/or in the early morning on several occasions. The phone data includes numerous photographs taken on several different late evenings and early mornings, including in November, depicting the night sky."

In addition, the document explains that his attorneys plan to call an expert witness to corroborate that Kohberger was south of Pullman, Washington and west of Moscow, Idaho that morning.

It reads in part, " Bryan Kohberger’s mobile device did not travel east on the Moscow-Pullman Highway in the early morning hours of November 13th, and thus could not be the vehicle captured on video along the Moscow-Pullman highway near Floyd’s Cannabis shop."

Kohberger is accused of killing the four University of Idaho students at an off-campus home. If convicted, prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty.