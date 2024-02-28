Trial date still not set in Kohberger hearing

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger was in court on Feb. 28th for a hearing to determine his trial date regarding the murders of four University of Idaho students in Nov. 2022.

Kohberger, who is still eligible for the death penalty if convicted of the murders of four University of Idaho co-eds, waived his right to a speedy trial back in August 2023.

At the hearing, Kohberger's defense focused on the importance of a deadline for the discovery process, arguing that the amount of information doesn't permit the team to prepare for trial.

For the prosecution, the lack of a finalized version of Kohberger's alibi was concerning. Attorneys with the State argued that a deadline was necessary to ensure the alibi is not affected by evidence unveiled during discovery.

The defense also pushed for a June 2025 trial date while the prosecution pushed for an earlier trial date in March 2025.

Though a trial date was not set for Kohberger, a May 14th date was set for a hearing on the Defense's motion for a venue change.